At least 1 person shot and killed at Ogden Smith’s, active police scene nearby

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4)- At least 1 person is dead after a shooting at a Smith’s grocery store in Ogden on Saturday.

The Smith’s is located at 1485 Harrison Blvd.

Police also said they are on the scene of a standoff with an armed suspect in the 900 block of Maple Street, just a few miles from the Smith’s where the shooting occurred.

Police say they have the suspect contained and that he is currently in contact with police negotiators.

It is unknown if the the two incidents are related.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.