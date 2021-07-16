At least 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash near Elberta

ELBERTA, Utah (ABC4) – At least one person was critically injured in a crash near Elberta Friday evening.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened near mile marker 7 on SR-66.
“High winds and poor visibility are making treacherous conditions,” UHP said in a tweet.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes as UHP investigates the crash.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.