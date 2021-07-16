At least 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash near Elberta

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

ELBERTA, Utah (ABC4) – At least one person was critically injured in a crash near Elberta Friday evening.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened near mile marker 7 on SR-66.

“High winds and poor visibility are making treacherous conditions,” UHP said in a tweet.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes as UHP investigates the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files