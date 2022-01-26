Assisted living home in Midvale condemned due to ‘deplorable’ living conditions

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Midvale assisted living home has been closed Wednesday due to ‘deplorable’ conditions, officials say.

After receiving several complaints about Evergreen Place, an assisted living home, officials among the health department and Unified Fire authority condemned the facility Wednesday afternoon to make sure that the people who are residents living there were safe.

The department’s mental health unit started an investigation and found that the condition at Evergreen Place were “deplorable.”

Officials named fire code safety issues as one of the reasons for the closing of the facility as well as sewage issues, and “other public health issues.”

The facility can no longer be used as housing until the health code violations and fire code safety issues are addressed.