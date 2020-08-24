Assault suspect runs over woman who robbed, pepper-sprayed him after attempt to buy sex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been arrested for running over a woman after she robbed him and pepper-sprayed him when he propositioned her for a sexual act for money.

On Aug. 4, Richard Keano Salas, 22, came into contact with the victim. According to police reports, Salas was following a woman around in his car and then ran her over. The woman sustained substantial bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.

On Aug. 12, police found Salas and he was taken into custody of the Salt Lake City Police. Once in custody, Salas told officers that he encountered the woman and propositioned her to commit a sexual act for money. The women then allegedly stole his money and pepper-sprayed him.

Salas told police he was then angry and feared for his safety, which led him to run her over with his car.

Salas has been booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.