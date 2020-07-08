Asphalt oil tank crashes into backyard of home, begins leaking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation after an asphalt oil tank crashed into the backyard of a home on Wolcott Street in Salt Lake City.

Firefighters and clean up crews responded to the home at 66 Wolcott Street early Wednesday morning near the University of Utah after homeowners called to report the incident.

Fire officials say the asphalt oil tank was parked in a nearby parking lot when it began rolling, going across Campus Drive, and into the backyard of the home.

The force of the crash caused the tank to begin leaking.

Salt Lake City Fire crews are working to contain the oil and prevent it from going into the city’s storm drain system.

Officials say the clean up process could take days.

No one was injured in the incident.