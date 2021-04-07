Asian Link Project aims to Help Utah’s Asian senior citizens

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –Alleged hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to rise here in Utah. One group is joining together to make sure elderly Asian Americans in Utah are safe to go grocery shopping.

Hong Phát Market

The Asian Link Project doesn’t want to fearmonger but they do want to bring comfort back to the elderly population in the Asian community by escorting them while they shop for essentials without worrying about a potential attack.

“A lot of my Asian friends were saying that they were fearing for their parents,” says Asian Link Project’s Carrie Shinpace.

Carrie Shinpace talks to ABC4’s Jason Nguyen about Asian Link Project

Shinpace co-founded the Asian Link Project. A group of volunteers who’ll escort Utah’s Asian Seniors to area grocery stores.

“You know a lot of elderly Asian American residents live alone, and they may be away from family; so if they do need someone one to just go to the grocery store with them if they need someone to just go to out shopping on a Saturday, and Sunday is usually when people are out and about and we just don’t want them living in fear stuck at home.”











Stop AAPI Hate Utah Report

From 2020-2021 a Stop AAPI Hate report found five Utahns reported racial incidents.

More than 62 percent of the respondents say they felt the discrimination was because of their race.

57 percent say the discrimination was verbal.

Shopper at Kim Long Market

“We hurt for each other when things are happening in the news, so we just want to show back the love and support that we have for the whole community,” she adds.

The Asian Link Project is vetting volunteers who’ll help the senior citizens. Shinpace says the support for the project is overwhelming and uplifting.

“It is important to show how strong the Asian community is and how much we have each other’s backs,” Shinpace said.

Asian Link Project

Volunteers will be going through training to learn various protocols.

Once all of that is done, the Asian Link Project is expected to begin in the next two weeks or so.