As the weather heats up, Red Cross gives tips to stay cool

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is set to see some record temperatures in the coming days so as things heat up, lets take a look at ways the Red Cross says we can cool down.

Stay hydrated even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol

Eat small meals and eat more often

Avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light colored clothing

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day

Listen to local weather updates and prepare accordingly

Never leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles

Postpone outdoor games and activities

Use the buddy system when working in extreme heat

If you must work outdoors, take frequent breaks

Check in on family and friends who do not have air conditioning and who may spend time alone

The Red Cross also points out that we can’t forget about our pets’ well-being in the heat!