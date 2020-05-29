As the weather heats up, Red Cross gives tips to stay cool

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is set to see some record temperatures in the coming days so as things heat up, lets take a look at ways the Red Cross says we can cool down.
- Stay hydrated even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol
- Eat small meals and eat more often
- Avoid extreme temperature changes
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light colored clothing
- Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day
- Listen to local weather updates and prepare accordingly
- Never leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles
- Postpone outdoor games and activities
- Use the buddy system when working in extreme heat
- If you must work outdoors, take frequent breaks
- Check in on family and friends who do not have air conditioning and who may spend time alone
The Red Cross also points out that we can’t forget about our pets’ well-being in the heat!
- Keep plenty of water on hand for your pets
- Don’t keep them outside too long
- While some dog breeds are more susceptible to heat stroke, no dog is immune to one!
- Never leave a dog in a parked car if over 65 degrees
- Be aware of your dog’s sensitive paws. Walk your dog in the cooler part of the day or put doggie boots on them
- Trim longer dog hair but never shave your dog
- Know the signs of heat stroke in your pet