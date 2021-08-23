As SLC Disney Store closes, here’s where you can still find some magic

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sorry, Disney fans – if you don’t already know, the Disney Store in Salt Lake City is set to close in the coming weeks. While you will not be able to get your Disney fix at the City Creek Center, a major retailer is preparing to offer a hint of magic ahead of the holiday season.

Earlier this year, Disney announced plans to close at least 60 of its North American stores before the end of the year. The decision comes as the company says it will focus on its e-commerce business. A March statement says the “global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer.”

Among those stores closing down is Salt Lake City’s location at the City Creek Center. According to Disney’s website, this location will close on or before September 15. Once this location closes, the nearest Disney store for Utahns is Las Vegas where even two of the city’s three locations are closing.

While Disney is closing many of its brick-and-mortar stores, Target is preparing to add more Disney Store at Target locations nationwide. On Monday, Target announced new Disney shop-in-shops will launch in time for the holiday season. The retailer says it will expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country by the end of the year.

It is currently unclear where these new locations will be introduced. While Utah has more than a dozen Target locations, currently only two have a Disney shop-in-shop – South Jordan and American Fork.