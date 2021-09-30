As nights dip below freezing, what should you do for lawn and garden?

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – The days can be pleasant this time of year, but the nights and early mornings feel a lot like winter.

On Thursday, overnight temperatures were forecast below freezing– and that has homeowners asking questions about what to do for their lawn and their gardens.

Catarina Blais owns Earth and Eden in Midway, and she says blowing out your sprinkler system is crucial if you live above 5,000 feet. If not, she says, you probably have at least a couple of weeks.

But you should start with aeration. Aerating your lawn in Fall is more important than Spring, she says. After aeration, she recommends putting down an organic time-release fertilizer — and then making sure you water it into the ground.

She also says it’s fine to rake leaves off your grass, but don’t rake the leaves everywhere.

“Dont rake the leaves out of your garden beds. They keep your plants warm and provide nutrification to the soil. Let the beds stay covered in leaves til the Spring. The lawn, you can rake, but the garden beds and around the trees — leave the leaves,” Blais explains.

It’s also not too late to plant trees, which she says lots of people ask about. The ground isn’t yet frozen.