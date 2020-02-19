Artists needed! Officials with The New SLC Airport looking for artists to paint murals

Aerial looking south September 2019 (Courtesy; The New SLC Airport)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Do you or someone you know have a talent for designing murals?

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports is looking for an artist to paint murals in the Mid-Concourse Tunnel, part of the redevelopment of Salt Lake International.

The tunnel will transport passengers between Concourse A and Concourse B once the New SLC Airport’s north concourse is scheduled to open on October 27, 2020, six weeks after the south concourse opens.

The airport is looking for two artists to paint the murals which are each 144-feet long.

Paintings will be themed in Utah’s four seasons–each mural will represent a season.

Artists interested can send in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and should demonstrate a proficiency in executing work on a similar scope and scale.

Artists that already live in Utah are strongly encouraged to apply.

For a copy of the RFQ, click here, but don’t wait too long. Submissions will be accepted here no later than 11:59 p.m. MDT on February 28, 2020.

Representatives from the airport and art community will review the submissions and narrow it down to four finalists.

The four finalists will tour the construction site to see the Mid-Concourse Tunnel firsthand before proposing concepts for the space.

Two artists will then be selected for the final installation.

