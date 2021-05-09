Artists clean vandalized Salt Lake City mural

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City mural was vandalized Mother’s Day weekend.

According to officials, the mural of Chad Michael Breinholt, a man who was shot and killed by West Valley police back in 2019 has been vandalized. Officials tell ABC4 the mural was vandalized Saturday and it is unknown why and by who.

According to community members as soon as the defaced mural was discovered, anonymous artists quickly jumped to the rescue and fixed up the painting before Mother’s Day.

“There are some really terrible people out there to do something so horrible and heartbreaking. But I want to bring attention to the wonderful, anonymous artists who quickly fixed it and especially before Mother’s Day,” shares Susan Neese, a SLC community member. “The artists have worked hard to maintain them and the community support is very much appreciated.”

Courtesy of Susan Neese

Courtesy of Susan Neese

Breinholt’s mural located on 800 south and 300 west was the only know mural to be vandalized according to sources.

The Salt Lake City Mural series first came into existence following the death of George Floyd. As of May 9, the series features six portraits, five of whom lost their lives due to police brutality here in Utah. Portraits include Bernardo Palacios, Dillion Taylor, Darrien Hunt, Bryan Pena Valencia, and Chad Breinholt.

The series was created by an anonymous group of local artists back in June 2020.