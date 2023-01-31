BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Cities surrounding Camp Williams are warning residents they could hear loud booms as units begin live Field Artillery training on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The live fire training will begin on Jan. 31 and go through to Thursday, Feb. 2. Training could begin as early as 7 a.m. and could go as late as 5:30 p.m. each day.

Cities such as Saratoga Springs, Riverton, and Herriman, posted warnings through social media.

“Camp Williams is a great place for specialized winter, desert, mountain, and amphibious training,” the Camp’s website reads. “Most of this training can be conducted within a 50-mile radius.”

Camp Williams is a National Guard training site operated by the Utah Army National Guard. According to the Camp’s website, the training center has 24,000 acres of combat-training areas and includes facilities for small-arms firing ranges, artillery firing, demolition, grenade and crew-served weapons.