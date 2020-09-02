Artesian Well Park reopens after months of construction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s Artesian Well Park has reopened following months of construction. The park sits above an aquifer and has been a favorite feature of the Central City community for years. Artesian Well Park is located at 808 South 500 East in Salt Lake City.

Wednesday, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and City Council Ana Valdemoros spoke at the park’s grand reopening.

The new and improved park now features spigots that accommodate large containers, water wise vegetation, additional lighting, and improved seating.

While the Artesian Well is not part of the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities drinking water system, the well is monitored by the SLDDPU water quality staff. The natural water source meets federal and state requirements for drinking water.

The Artesian Well Pocket Park was originally a stock watering hole for oxen to rest and hydrate while travelling between Little Cottonwood Canyon’s granite quarry and the construction site of the Latter-day Saint temple downtown. The aquifer sourced to the artesian well comes from a large recharge area that extends from Red Butte Creek underneath to the University of Utah.