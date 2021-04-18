Art scholarships you probably haven’t heard of

A person looks at a piece by Hoxxoh during a press preview on March 25, 2021 of the grand opening of Superchief Gallery NFT, a physical gallery dedicated exclusively to NFT (non-fungible tokens) artwork in New York. – The gallery opens with the “Season One Starter Pack” exhibition, featuring a daily rotation of art installations displayed on high resolution 4K screens. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Beehive State is filled with buzzing artists, and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums are reminding all to take hold of the resources available to make it a possible living.

On April 16, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums says, “Pursuing a degree in the arts can be an expensive endeavor. Check out these financial aid resources for students in the arts.”

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the average cost of an undergraduate degree was $26,382 from a public university and $44,662 from a private university during the 2018-19 school year.

Prospective students can explore financial aid for an art school to help cover educational costs. In 2016, 72.2% of students received some form of financial aid, according to the NCES.

“While loans can certainly supplement tuition and make earning an art degree attainable, they can lead to high student loan payments after graduation. However, art student scholarships do not require repayment, and they can help degree-seekers avoid high-interest rates and out-of-pocket expenses,” writes Accredited Schools Online.

Here is a list of art scholarships available for any local artist wanting to pursue higher education (also don’t forget FASFA is also an incredible resource!):

Scholarships for Undergraduate Art Students

Who Can Apply: The Northwest Watercolor Foundation reserves funds for students attending a school in Washington, Oregon, or Idaho. To qualify, applicants must submit five examples of their best artwork, official transcripts, and a sealed letter of recommendation from a school faculty member.

Amount: $3,500

Who Can Apply: Individuals in their final year of high school studies who plan on earning a degree in the arts qualify. Applicants must attend a Colorado-based college.

$1,000-$2,000

Who Can Apply: Students between the ages of 18 and 35 can apply for this scholarship. The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum awards this scholarship to art students regardless of sex or ethnicity.

Amount: $500-$5,000

Who Can Apply: Degree-seekers studying at any accredited college may apply. A college faculty member must submit a work of art on behalf of the applicant. A judging panel selects the winners based on the submissions.

Amount: Varies

Scholarships for Graduate Art Students

Who Can Apply: Graduate students pursuing a master of fine arts can apply for these funds. Both full-time and part-time students qualify for this scholarship. Qualifying subjects include painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography, or printmaking.

Amount: $15,000

Who Can Apply: Individuals admitted to an Edinburgh College of Art Ph.D. program can apply. This scholarship awards funds to learners studying architecture, art, design, history of art, or music. This scholarship provides a way to study art in Europe for an affordable price.

Amount: Varies

Who Can Apply: Art students who have resided in northeast Pennsylvania at some point in their lives qualify. Applicants must prove that their chosen art major matches their life goals. This scholarship is open to any art major, including photography, painting, or sculpture majors.

Amount: Varies

Who Can Apply: The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Awards a scholarship each year to graduate students. To qualify, applicants must live in Virginia and submit a sample of their artwork along with a resume and online application.

Amount: $6,000

Who Can Apply: Open to graduate and undergraduate students, this scholarship assists students in pursuing a design-related degree. Vectorworks Software sponsors this scholarship.

Amount: Varies

Scholarships for Women Studying Art

Who Can Apply: Female artists over age 40 at a junction in their careers may apply. This award acknowledges the recipient’s artistic accomplishments.

Amount: $25,000

Who Can Apply: Open to feminists pursuing a degree in writing or visual arts, this scholarship honors the memory of Barbara Deming, a women’s rights activist who was also a poet and writer.

Amount: $500-$1,500

Who Can Apply: Women’s Studio Workshop offers multiple grants and residency opportunities for females working or studying in the arts. Some of these opportunities also include a stipend and a studio.

Amount: Varies

Scholarships for Minorities Studying Art

Who Can Apply: Minority students who are members of the American Art Therapy Association can apply. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and receive acceptance into an art therapy program. Both graduate and undergraduate students can apply.

Amount: Varies

Who Can Apply: Underrepresented students with financial need can apply. Applicants can major in any art-related field. The Foundation of the Professional Association for Design oversees this scholarship.

Amount: $2,000-$3,000

Who Can Apply: This annual scholarship awards funds to students who identify as African American, Native American, Hispanic, Latino, or Asian and Pacific Islander.

Amount: $2,000

For more information and resources check out http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/…/financial-aid…/.