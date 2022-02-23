SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Felix Issara for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 21-year-old Sean Amone in June 2021, a press release states.

Police initially responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1300 North General Drive on June 6, 2021.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Amone dead and four other men with gunshot wounds. All four victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police allege that Issara was the driver of the car involved in the drive-by shooting and he is also accused of hiding a gun in a closet.

Issara is charged with one count of Obstructing Justice.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Issara, please call 801-799-3000 and reference SLCPD case 21-96966.