Arrest warrants issued for SLC riot suspects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is trying to find three individuals who were allegedly involved in destroying property during a protest.
A third District Court Judge issued arrest warrants related to a July 9th protest which resulted in property destruction and injuries.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the individual pictured above are asked to call 801-799-3000.
