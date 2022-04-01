UPDATE: FRIDAY, 4/1/22, 6:48 P.M.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4) – Police say one armed suspect in North Kingman, Arizona has been taken into custody on Friday.

Mohave Community College remains on lockdown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4) – Police are working on an active crime scene involving an armed suspect near the Utah-Arizona border Friday evening.

The crime scene is in North Kingman/ Butler near Mohave Community College, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say one suspect is outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous.

The public has been asked to avoid the area and stay inside their home if they live in the area.

Mohave Community College is currently on lockdown.