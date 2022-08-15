CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Cedar City Police have released security footage showing the suspect entering what appears to be a convenience store.

The suspect is seen entering the shop while brandishing a handgun and pointing the weapon at the cashier behind the counter.

He eventually climbs over the counter and cleans out the open cash register, stuffing handfuls of bills into his pockets before hopping back over the counter and exiting the store.

(Courtesy of Cedar City Police)

Police say he drove away in a silver passenger car and was last seen wearing all-black clothing with Nike Air sneakers.

Anyone who may recognize this person or have additional details on the case is asked to contact Cedar City Police at (435) 586-2956.