Armed school employee stops alleged attempted kidnapping in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 41-year-old man is in custody after allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ogden.

Ogden Police were called to a local elementary school Tuesday after an employee was able to stop the attempted kidnapping.

Ira Cox-Berry allegedly approached and grabbed the young girl on the playground, pulling her away as if he intended to leave with her.

A nearby school employee confronted Cox-Berry and demanded he leave. When the man momentarily unhanded the student, the employee was able to usher the children into an adjacent classroom.

Police say Cox-Berry then approached the building and began punching the window in an apparant attempt to force his way inside. That’s when the employee produced a firearm and held Cox-Berry off while calling 911.

Officers quickly arrived and took Cox-Berry into custody after a brief struggle.

According to Ogden Police, the school employee is a Concealed Firearm Permit holder and was lawfully in possession of his gun when the incident occurred.

Investigators says they have not identified a link between Cox-Berry and the young girl.

Cox-Berry has been booked into the Weber County Jail on one count of Child Kidnapping, a first-degree felony.