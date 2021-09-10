UPDATE: Davis County situation ‘stabilized,’ medical helicopter seen on scene

FRIDAY 9/10/2021 9:35 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Centerville Police say the situation in Davis County has “stabilized” and the shelter in place order has been lifted. This comes amid an early morning manhunt.

Police say the situation is still “fluid” but “the situation has been resolved.” An officer-involved shooting did occur and 31-year-old Joseph Manhard was struck. No officers were injured, authorities say. Farmington Police are expected to release more information soon. The critical incident team is now responding to the scene.

Early Friday, authorities said 31-year-old Joseph Manhard, the suspect of the manhunt, had been contained inside a home. ABC4’s Sarah Martin reports the University of Utah Health medical helicopter has arrived on scene. It has since left.

Manhunt suspect ‘contained,’ negotiations underway, Farmington PD says

FRIDAY 9/10/2021 8:54 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police now say the suspect in a manhunt in Davis County is no longer at large.

Farmington Police say 31-year-old Joseph Manhard is now contained inside a home and negotiations are underway “for a safe ending.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Armed man flees officers, manhunt underway in Davis County

FRIDAY 9/10/2021 6:16 a.m.

Editor’s Note: The situation is in Centerville, not Clearfield as stated in the video above.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – There is an active manhunt underway for a man believed to be armed and dangerous in Davis County.

Farmington Police say at around 1:30 a.m., there was an incident in Clearfield. Authorities report 31-year-old Joseph Manhard, believed to be armed, fled officers.

Earlier this week, after an incident on Wednesday, warrants were issued for Manhard out of Layton City, authorities tell ABC4. Manhard was spotted in Clearfield early Friday morning and officers began pursuing him.

Manhard evaded police but eventually abandoned his vehicle. Using a firearm, authorities tell ABC4 Manhard carjacked another vehicle. The driver in that car is OK but suffered non-serious injuries. Manhard is said to have shot out one of the car’s windows but there is no word that he shot at police.

In a subsequent chase with the stolen vehicle, authorities say Manhard did attempt to ram a police vehicle. Police were able to spike Manhard’s vehicle southbound on I-15 between Centerville and Farmington.

Manhard allegedly ran on foot and was last seen in the area of 1700 S Frontage Road in Farmington. Authorities from multiple jurisdictions are now in the neighborhood searching for Manhard. A reverse 911 call was also sent out in the area to alert residents to stay inside. If you do not need to be outside this morning, police ask that you remain inside and avoid the area.

Manhard is armed and dangerous. Authorities are concerned he may become dangerous if confronted. The manhunt has delayed school for students at Reading Elementary and Stewart Elementary.

Due to police activity Reading Elementary and Stewart Elementary will start at 10:30 am — Centerville Police (@cpdutah) September 10, 2021

As of 5:30 a.m., Manhard is said to have been wearing a red shirt/hoodie and a black hat.

Joseph Manhard, believed to be armed and dangerous, who Farmington Police are now searching for. (Farmington Police Department)

If you see Manhard, pictured above, police ask that you contact 911.

This is a developing story, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.