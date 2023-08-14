MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona (ABC4) — One person was killed in a car crash in Mohave County, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, Bert Wilhelm Simons, 60, died in a crash involving a second car at the corner of Chino Dr. and Colorado Rd. Simons was ejected from his vehicle, authorities said.

The accident reportedly also caused a power pole to be knocked down.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.