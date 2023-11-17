GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) — A hiker passed away on Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail on Thursday, according to the National Park Service.

On Nov. 16, at around 1:30 p.m., authorities were alerted of an emergency by a “personal locator beacon” on the Bright Angel Trail — around 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

Officials said the hiker was reported as unresponsive, and a rescuer responded to the area while additional NPS search and rescue personnel responded via helicopter.

Upon arrival, rangers pronounced the hiker deceased.

The victim has been identified as James Handschy, 65, or Oracle, Arizona. He was reportedly attempting to hike from the South Rim to the river and back.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No further information is available at this time.