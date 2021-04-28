Arizona man arrested following death of southern Utah man

CHURCH WELLS, Utah (ABC4) – An Arizona man has been taken into custody for the death of a southern Utah man.

On April 20, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation was underway into the death of 49-year-old Matthew Young of Church Wells.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to Young’s home after emergency crews were unable to revive him.

On April 27, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 38-year-old Jason Bates of Page, Arizona, had been taken into custody regarding Young’s homicide.

Bates was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Flagstaff on April 26 withouth incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Attorney’s Office has charged Bates with:

First degree felony murder

Two counts of first degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury

Second degree felony aggravated assault

Third degree felony possession of a firearm by a restrict person

The investigation into Young’s death is ongoing.