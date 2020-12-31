Arizona authorities search for man involved in attempted homicide

KINGMAN, Ariz. (ABC4) – Authorities in Arizona are searching for a man involved in an attempted homicide.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office say the subject, 36-year-old Eustolio Gill of Kingman, reportedly shot another person multiple times on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home in reference to a shooting in Kingman. The investigation revealed that Gill and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation and Gill shot the victim multiples times.

The victim was then flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

A temporary felony warrant has been entered for Gill’s arrest, charging him with attempted murder.

Gill was last seen on foot leaving the home in the 2700 block of Carver Avenue. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located.

Gill is described as 5’2″, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gill often goes by the name Tito.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-049123.