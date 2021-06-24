Argument over clothing color ends in shots fired in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – An argument over the color of someone’s clothing ended in shots being fired in Provo.

On Wednesday, police were called to the parking lot of a gas station on W. Center Street after shots were fired at a vehicle.

Authorities determined 19-year-old Alejandro Molina-Ballesteros had an argument with another group of people at the front door of the gas station.

A witness told police the individuals were arguing over the color of clothing they were wearing.

After the argument, Molina-Ballesteros went back to the driver seat of a car and began driving away. As he was exiting the parking lot, police say Molina-Ballesteros stopped his vehicle, opened the door, and began shooting at people in the parking lot.

Six rounds were fired, according to the probable cause statement, and a vehicle was struck. Two bullets struck a vehicle while three struck a minivan in the parking lot. The last bullet struck the building as well.

A woman was in the van and a man was standing just a few feet from the vehicle that was struck, according to police.

Molina-Ballesteros was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

