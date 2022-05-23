SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An argument lead to one person being shot in Salt Lake City Monday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon at a business located in the 3100 block of West Professional Way.

While responding, officers learned that the suspect had fired several shots.

Officials believe the suspect was shooting toward the ground and a vehicle before driving off.

When officers arrived at the business, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police described the man’s injuries as “very minor,” adding that he did not require medical treatment.

Officers soon learned the name of the suspect and began searching for him.

Around 9:30 p.m., the suspect turned himself into police. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say the suspect and victim know each other and had a previous argument that lead to tonight’s shooting. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

No further information has been released.