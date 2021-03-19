Argument erupts between friends in Myton, 1 dead, 1 in custody

MYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A heated argument between two friends resulted in fatal gunfire on Thursday.

On March 18, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office states they were dispatched to a gunshot incident in Myton around 12:54 a.m.

According to officers on scene, upon arrival, they discovered that a ‘white male subject’ identified as 46-year-old Keith Nelson Broadwater got into an argument with ‘another male subject.’

Officers say that argument then escalated to Broadwater shooting the man.

According to arresting documents, the gunshot injury was reported to be in the body center mass area of the victim. The victim then died as a result of the gunshot injury.

“A gun was seized at the scene. Keith contacted central dispatch shortly after the incident and stated he shot his friend,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office adds.

It was reported that Broadwater had been drinking all day and he had the odor of alcohol coming from his person when officers were investigating the scene, arresting documents state.

Broadwater faces a first-degree felony charge of murder and a class B misdemeanor charge of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.