Are your 911 calls clogging up emergency lines?

Local News

CENTRAL UTAH (ABC4) – Unnecessary 911 calls can clog up emergency lines and prevent actual emergencies from reaching help.

For that reason, it is important to know when to call 91.

Officials say an emergency is any serious situation where help is needed right away.

Before calling 911, officials say ask yourself these questions:

  • Is a person hurt or in danger?
  • Is there a fire?
  • Is it a crime in progress?

If the answer to any of the above is “yes,” you may call 911.

Officials say in a non-emergency, you may call 801-451-4150.

