Are you taking time to mentally check in this season?

Utah (ABC4 News) — How are you feeling? 2020 has been a year unlike any other. A year that started with feelings of hope quickly brought feelings of uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

As the year nears an end and holiday stress along with COVID stress sets in, mental health officials with the state of Utah recommend you take a mental health assessment.

The holiday season can bring mixed emotions for everyone. With COVID-19, it may also add stress and a reminder of how the world has changed over the past several months. The Utah Strong Recovery Project is here to offer you free support.

Counselors are available to talk through your anxiety, loneliness, or worry daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. Positive wellbeing and looking for the good things in your life can help you stay mentally healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak,” as stated on Utah.gov.

Utah.gov shares the graph below in efforts to help adults who are trying to recognize signs of stress check-in with their mental state.

“It is normal to feel uncertainty, worry or stress because of social distancing, financial strain, distance learning and other life adjustments,” as stated on Utah.gov.

2020 has been challenging for every age group. Utah mental health officials recommend not only checking in with your own mental health but your children’s too. Talking to your children in an open and honest way about COVID-19 can help eliminate stress for both parties. “Children have already heard and seen things about the virus, and they need reassurance that things will be okay and that they can ask questions of someone they trust.”

Officials say mental health and stress can look different for children than adults, children often show how they feel through their behaviors.

Utah.gov lists the following as behaviors to look for:

Younger children may show fear and worry by withdrawing or becoming clingy with a parent or caregiver. They may have stomach aches or changes in sleeping habits.

Older children may argue with others and seem distant from family and friends. They may act differently than usual.

If you are looking for help, the state has resources in your area ready to help. Resources are available by county. Anyone looking for a free screening is welcome to search for resources near them and complete an anonymous self-assessment. At the end of the assessment, Utahns will be presented with information on what steps to take next.

Anyone is welcome to call, text or email 385-386-2289 or utahstrong@utah.org daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Intermountain’s Emergency Relief Hotline is available to anyone for free, 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 833-442-2211.

If you or someone you know needs help, there’s the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.