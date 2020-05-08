Are you taking safety measures before firing up the BBQ this season?

Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding Utans to take safety precautions as they fire up the BBQ this season.

Ready to fire up the BBQ?

Knowing a few fire safety tips and following instructions will help make sure you have delicious food and a safe summer cooking season! Watch this short video for grilling fire safety tips! https://t.co/Nv6nLt6bEt pic.twitter.com/PCZdxdlB7M — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) May 8, 2020

They say knowing a few fire safety tips and following instructions will help make sure you have delicious food and a safe summer cooking season.

Watch the short video from the U.S. Fire Administration above for grilling fire safety tips.

