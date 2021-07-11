ARE YOU STRONG ENOUGH? Cache County hosts Truck Pull contest

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – County officials are asking citizens, “Are you strong enough?”

On July 16, Cache County wants Utahns to put their money where their mouth is and join them in a Truck Pull.

“Cache County Sheriff’s are truck pulling! Gather your friends and family to test your strength at the Truck Pull,” Deputies share.

According to the Office, all proceeds collected will be donated toward the athletes of Special Olympics Utah team.

Deputies say, those not wanting to pull a “big rig”, are still welcome to enjoy the other exciting activities present at the function.

“Join us for food trucks, prizes, the USU football team and our USU Special Olympics Utah team,” they chime.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, many are also invited to join or help a team reach their fundraising goal.

“Don’t forget, we will have food trucks in the parking lot if you want to grab a bite to eat. Bring your chair or a blanket and get ready to watch the action! Deadline to register is July 16th,” they add.

For more information on how you can get involved visit cachesheriff.org or their event page Truck Pull Fundraiser.