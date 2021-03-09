Are you protecting yourself against vehicle burglars?

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Are you protecting yourself from vehicle burglaries?
The Sandy Police department says it only takes a few seconds for a criminal to burglarize your car.
Most burglars are criminals of opportunity, and police are encouraging residents not to give them the opportunity.
Police added that you can keep your vehicle secure by following simple tips:
- Do not leave anything of value in your vehicle.
- Lock your doors and trunk and roll windows up.
- Park in well-lit areas or a secured garage.