Are you prepared for disaster?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following Wednesday’s earthquake and growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, Be Ready Utah officials remind us how we can better prepare for the unexpected.

“The situations we are in right now can be very scary,” said Wade Mathews, Be Ready Utah Manager and of Utah Department of Emergency Management.

As these unexpected situations are at the forefront of people’s minds, Mathews said there are ways we can prepare.

“Take the steps to be prepared that will help alleviate that fear and we’ll all be better off,” Mathews said.

He said knowing the risks is key to preparation.

“Now, of course, we learned yesterday we live in earthquake country. So that’s one of the risks. We’re facing a pandemic right now – another risk,” Mathews said. “We see wildfires and we see flooding every year…tornadoes in Utah.”

And once we know the risks, Mathews said knowing what to do in a crisis is the next step.

“If we don’t know how to survive the disaster, then the rest of our plans don’t really matter,” Mathews said.

And he said those disaster survival supplies should include:

“A minimum of three-day supply of food and water and medications and clothing and those emergency things that we need, in that kit that we can grab and take with us some place if we need to, then it’s also important to have a longer-term supply of food and water.”

Mathews recommends a minimum of two-week food storage. However, he said it’s important to do the best you can with your budget and storage space.

