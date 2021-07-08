Are you prepared for a power outage?

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s as simple as turning up your air conditioning and turning on the fan to help prevent an outage in your neighborhood.

“The next big user is your stove, that uses, your oven, those things create a lot of heat,” says Colin Jack of Dixie Power.

With high temperatures and wildfire danger here, energy officials say it’s important residents take proactive steps to prevent power from shutting down. Jack says adding insulation into your ceiling could make all the difference.

“Make sure you get a reputable insulation contractor to come look at your ceiling, and get a reputable AC guy to look at your air conditioners, some of the older air conditioners use a lot of power, for not a lot of cooling,” he says.

In the event of a power outage, it’s important to have batteries and flashlights.

“Rocky Mountain Power suggests that you be prepared for at least 72 hours without electricity,” says Jasen Lee of Rocky Mountain Power.

And have a plan in place.

“If you happen to be a person who has medical issues, or some other kind of circumstance, you particularly want to especially as that individual, to look out for those kind of circumstances, have a plan, so that you might stay with a relative or friend to help you get the supplies you need,” says Lee.

If there’s an outage, make sure you contact your provider and let them know. Power leaders say you should also make sure you cell phone number is listed on your account.