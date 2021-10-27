Are Utah’s ski towns and resorts the best? You can vote now

This Nov. 13, 2012 photo shows skiers riding a chair lift line at Brighton Ski Resort in the Wasatch Range, in Utah. The Brighton Ski Resort is in middle of the Wasatch Range’s 7 resorts. If the resorts were to be combined, the Utah resorts could offer North America’s largest skiing complex _ three times the size of Vail and twice as big as Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is no question – Utah has the greatest snow on Earth. And now, rightfully so, some of Utah’s towns, resorts, and on-mountain restaurants have been selected as contenders for the best in North America.

Alta, Park City, and Salt Lake City have been selected as contenders for USA Today’s 2021 10Best travel awards under the ‘Best Ski Town’ category. All three were nominated and selected by an expert panel with contest criteria including proximity to skiing, city atmosphere, and amenities like restaurants, entertainment, and bars.

Other cities selected as contenders include Aspen, Colorado; Bozeman, Montana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Stowe, Vermont.

Two Utah ski resorts – Alta and Snowbird – have been nominated as ‘Best Ski Resort’ for 10Best. Three Utah ski hotels – Goldminer’s Daughter Lodge and Snowpine Lodge in Alta and Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City – have been nominated in the ‘Best Ski Hotel’ category.

Under the ‘Best On-Mountain Restaurant’ category, Deer Valley’s Burgers & Bourbon, Alta’s Collins Grill, Lookout Cabin in Park City, and Rustler Lodge Dining Room in Alta are contenders. In the ‘Best Apres Ski Bar,’ Utahns can vote for Park City’s The Apres Lounge and High West Distillery.

Utahns are encouraged to vote for their favorites online from now until Monday, November 22. Winners will be announced in early December. You can vote once per day for the duration of the contest.

