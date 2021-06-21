Are fireworks restrictions coming to Salt Lake County?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two July holidays may have a little less sparkle in Salt Lake County this year.

The vast majority of Utah is experiencing exception drought, the highest level on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Amid the drought, numerous active wildfires, and ahead of July 4 and Pioneer Day, some restrictions have already been imposed on fireworks.

Holladay, Eagle Mountain, and Park City are among those individual cities prohibiting the use of fireworks. Fire restrictions now in effect in southern Utah also ban the use of fireworks on all unincorporated state, county, and federally managed lands, with the exception of the Beaver Range District on the Fish Lake National Forest.

In early June, Governor Spencer Cox issued an executive order that not only limits lawn watering at some state facilities, but bans fireworks on all state and unincorporated private lands, and for holiday festivities on state grounds this summer.

That executive order is about the extent of Gov. Cox’s power – a statewide ban on discharging fireworks would require state lawmakers to make the determination. Without the legislature’s help, local governments are responsible for enacting, or not enacting, fireworks restrictions.

On Monday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson may enact those exact restrictions.

According to a release, Mayor Wilson will be joined by Salt Lake County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham to “discuss fireworks restrictions within Salt Lake County.” Mecham will also discuss fireworks safety.

“With the upcoming July 4 and 24 holidays and current drought conditions leading to extreme fire danger, Mayor Wilson is urging residents not to set off fireworks this year and celebrate in other ways,” the release reads.

Mayor Wilson and Chief Mecham will hold a Monday morning press conference to discuss these topics. ABC4 will have more on this story as details become available.