Are female lawmakers getting overlooked in the legislature?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Legislative leadership recently rolled out the list of lawmakers that will serve on the tax reform task force.

There are ten voting members on the committee, only one is a woman. That has drawn criticism from those who say women should have a stronger voice on this critical issue.

Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne and Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Michelle Quist weigh in on that and more in this week's Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.