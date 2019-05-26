Local News

Are female lawmakers getting overlooked in the legislature?

By:
Posted: May 26, 2019 / 08:30 AM MDT / Updated: May 26, 2019 / 08:30 AM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Legislative leadership recently rolled out the list of lawmakers that will serve on the tax reform task force.

There are ten voting members on the committee, only one is a woman. That has drawn criticism from those who say women should have a stronger voice on this critical issue.

Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne and Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Michelle Quist weigh in on that and more in this week's Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

    Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

  • Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

    Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

  • RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

    RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

  • RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

    RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

  • Our newest American neighbors

    Our newest American neighbors

  • Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

    Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

  • New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

    New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

  • I-84 murder suspect arrested

    I-84 murder suspect arrested

  • Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

    Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

  • Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

    Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

  • Could this be a big mosquito year?

    Could this be a big mosquito year?

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss