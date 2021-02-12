Are candles part of your valentine’s day plans? UPS reminds the public of fire safety

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If candles are part of your Valentine’s day plans, Utah Public Safety is asking you to be careful and keep fire safety in mind.

In a tweet, UPS says, “candles may be pretty to look at but they are a cause of house fires, and house fire deaths.

If candles are part of your #ValentinesDay plans, keep fire safety in mind!

Candles may be pretty to look at but they are a cause of home

fires — and home fire deaths. Remember, a candle is an open flame, which means that it can easily ignite anything that can burn. pic.twitter.com/7N4uh8mXLZ — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) February 12, 2021

UPS is asking the public to remember that a candle is an open flame which means it can easily ignite anything that can burn.

To help prevent candle fires DPS says keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

DPS added that id possible, use battery operated flameless candles.

They also advise that you never leave a burning candle unattended.