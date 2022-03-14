BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Arctic Circle, a Utah-born food and frozen treat hotspot for more than 70 years, is turning a new page with the restaurant chain’s first-ever double drive-thru concept.

The newest of Arctic Circle’s 70-plus locations, set at 13990 S 2700 W in Bluffdale, will feature a double drive-thru, which is said to help facilitate a faster to-go experience for hungry customers in one of the fastest-growing areas in Utah.

Should folks want to go inside to enjoy their meal, they’ll be able to do so with seating for 42 in the building.

The new location will employ 40 individuals as well.

“In the day and age of limited contact, touch-free service, and social distancing, creating the best possible drive-thru experience for our customers has never been more important to Arctic Circle and our employees,” Arctic Circle’s Vice President of Marketing Joe Evans stated. “This new location in Bluffdale could very well set the benchmark for Arctic Circle’s future as we continue to place new restaurants around the Intermountain West.”

(Courtesy of Arctic Circle)

(Courtesy of Arctic Circle)

(Courtesy of Arctic Circle)

(Courtesy of Arctic Circle)

Established by Don Carlos Edwards as a ‘tiny little refreshment stand’ at a Pioneer Day celebration in Salt Lake City circa 1924, Arctic Circle has since grown into one of the most recognizable family-friendly fast-food restaurants – not only in Utah, but also in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming.

The originators of the now-regionally beloved condiment, Fry Sauce, Arctic Circle has also made its name for menu items like 100% real Alaska Halibut, Black Angus hamburgers, and a wide selection of Above the Rim shakes, sundaes, and frozen treats.

For more information, visit acburger.com.