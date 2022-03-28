GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As travelers prepare to enjoy Utah’s rich natural beauty this season, Arches National Park will implement a temporary, pilot timed entry system beginning on April 3. The goal of the program is to help manage traffic, create reliable access, and distribute, not reduce, visitation to the park and improve the overall visitor experience while addressing industry priorities.

National Park Service staff led an extensive engagement process to ensure all parties – federal, state, local, and private – have the opportunity to provide feedback and have committed to adjusting the pilot project as necessary. Over the course of the pilot program, the National Park Service will gather data measuring the effects on visitor safety, parking lot congestion, crowding on trails, and more. The data gathered is intended to help create a higher quality experience at Arches while maximizing park access.

“We are working diligently with local, state, and federal partners to ensure a better experience for visitors and residents of Moab,” says August Granath, Grand County Economic Development Director. “This is an opportunity for our community to come together, take on the challenge, and make the transition as smooth as possible for our guests this season.”

Leading up to the program launch, the Grand County Economic Development Department (formerly Moab Area Travel Council) launched a digital advertising campaign to educate potential visitors to recreate responsibly and take the proper planning steps to access the park in partnership with the National Park Service. In addition, physical signage will be placed in Moab and along Highway 191.

“This initiative is uniquely suited to Arches National Park. If successfully executed, it can improve the visitor and community experience,” says Vicki Varela, Utah Office of Tourism Managing Director. “It has the potential to help visitors plan carefully for thoughtful exploration of Utah. This can benefit the community and ensure continuous access to our cherished parks and outdoor recreation.”

From April 3 to October 3, to make a required reservation and secure a timed entry ticket into Arches National Park, visitors will need to go online to Recreation.gov and select an entry window from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. A limited number of next-day tickets will also be available daily at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be limited and, according to the press release, are expected to go quickly. Visitors will also need a photo ID and a valid Park Pass or paid Park Entrance Fee to enjoy the park.

For more information on the Timed Entry Ticket pilot at Arches National Park, please visit this webpage.