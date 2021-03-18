‘Arch Madness’: Which natural Utah arch, bridge is superior?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We have all heard of March Madness, but a new tournament is looking to bring attention to Utah’s striking landmarks.

The Utah Geological Survey (UGS) is inviting everyone to pit some of the state’s well-known and lesser-known natural arches and bridges against each other for statewide geological superiority in “Arch Madness.”

The online tournament will consist of six single-elimination rounds, much like the NCAA basketball tournament.

Voting for the first round of Arch Madness, the Round of 64, is currently underway and will be open through Saturday, March 20.

To vote, visit archmadness.utah.gov.

“We’re still facing some unprecedented and difficult circumstances in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given our current and unique circumstances, we figured we could all use a creative distraction,” says UGS Director Bill Keach. “Arch Madness provides an opportunity for families to learn more about the state’s amazing geology, and participate in some light-hearted fun.”

Arch Madness includes 64 Utah arches or natural bridges that have been randomly placed on the tournament bracket, according to UGS.

SLIDESHOW: Arch Madness Bracket, courtesy UGS

You are encouraged to vote each round for your favorite arch or bridge as the field is trimmed from 64 geological hopefuls to the “Faunal Four” contenders, and ultimately Utah’s sole Arch Madness champion.

The outcome of the single-elimination tournament is determined solely by head-to-head voting, broken into the six rounds outlined below, courtesy of UGS:

Round of 64: Thursday, March 18 – Saturday, March 20

Round of 32: Monday, March 22 – Tuesday, March 23

Seismic 16: Friday, March 26 – Sunday, March 28

Eroded 8: Monday, March 29 – Tuesday, March 30

Faunal 4: Friday, April 2 – Saturday, April 3

Arch Championship: Monday, April 5

You may be asking, “why arches?” UGS explains that arches are unique to the state while the geological beauty found throughout the state is unlike any other area in the world. Almost half of the world’s 15 largest-known natural arches are found in the Beehive State, according to UGS.

It is estimated that Utah’s Colorado Plateau is home to thousands of natural arches and bridges, says UGS. Arches National Park alone is home to over 2,000 documented natural sandstone arches with a diameter of at least three feet.

Additionally, at least 800 significant arches have been identified and photographed elsewhere in Utah. UGS says geologists believe thousands of others exist.