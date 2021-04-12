April is ‘Preventing Animal Cruelty’ Month

(ABC4) – The month of April is dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals.

On April 11, the Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking the public to stand against animal cruelty.

“April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Month. Salt Lake County Animal Services believes cruelty to animals and humans should be prevented all year long,” they share. “If you believe an animal is being abused, please contact your local Animal Control to report it.”

According to the team, in 2019, Salt Lake County Animal Control Officers responded to 2,400 cruelty calls and an additional 1,400 calls in 2020.

In order to prevent further animal harm, the center shares further insight on what to do if you suspect animal cruelty.

How to Report Animal Cruelty:

Call your Local Animal Control Dispatch. If you live in Salt Lake County, you can begin by calling Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, before reporting, it is crucial to gather the following information first:

A thorough factual statement of what you observed, include dates and approximate times whenever possible

Pictures! Make sure to include images of the location and the animals in question.

If you are capable of providing the names and contact information of other people who have firsthand information about the abusive situation to the animal control/law enforcement, do it!

“Do not put yourself in danger! Do not enter another person’s property without permission, and exercise great caution around unfamiliar animals who may be frightened or in pain,” adds the center.

According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, as you submit your report, though it is possible to file anonymous, they ask you to still include your information.

“The case is more likely to be pursued when there are credible witnesses willing to stand behind the report and, if necessary, testify in court,” they include.

Once you have submitted your report, officials say it is best to keep a record of who you contacted, the date of the contacts, copies of any documents you provided to law enforcement or animal control, and the content and outcome of your discussion.

“If you do not receive a response from the officer assigned to your case within a reasonable length of time, make a polite follow-up call to inquire about the progress of the investigation,” they add.