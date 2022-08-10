SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In response to the significant impact the pandemic had on the childcare industry, Utah is offering a one-time $2,000 bonus to childcare workers.

The deadline to apply for the bonus is Aug. 30.

The money will come from the funds the state received through Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA).

Over 5,000 childcare workers have already applied for the bonus, with 1,700 of these applications already approved. The first bonus checks have been sent out, awarding workers more than $3.2 million.

“With such a short application window, we don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity,” said Rebecca Banner, director of the Office of Child Care in the Department of Workforce Services. “It is so rare for us to be able to offer a tangible thank you to our child care workers. They are essential to keeping our workforce working and families cared for. We would love to see every eligible person receive this bonus.”

Here’s how to apply:

-Applicants must create a Care About Childcare account (careaboutchildcare.utah.gov)

-Submit the required work documentation listed here

For more information, click here