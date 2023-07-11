How safe is your suburb? A new analysis by SmartAsset reviewed 370 neighborhoods across 100 of the nation’s largest city to find out. (Getty)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Applications are now available for the first-time homebuyers program that would provide qualified Utahns with up to $20,000 for a new home.

Funds from the program are expected to help about 2,400 first-time homebuyers to purchase a newly constructed but not yet inhabited home that does not exceed $450,000. $50 million was allocated by the Utah State Legislature for the program.

The Utah Housing Corporation said the funds are only available until they are depleted and will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Funds are expected to be made available to Utahns starting Tuesday, July 25.

The $20,000 loan can be used to buy down interest rates on a new home, apply funds towards a down payment, or pay closing costs on a first home. The loan has a 0% interest rate and no monthly payment until the borrower either sells or refinances their home, then the loan amount becomes due.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah lawmakers funded the program with the goal to make it more possible for Utahns to afford homes and become homeowners.

“As someone concerned we are losing our middle class, my goal is to help Utahns live the American dream and build equity for their future,” said Utah State Senator President J. Stuart Adams. “It’s imperative that we make homeownership possible in our state. I am excited for Utahns to use the program to get out of apartments and into homes.”

The loan can only be used towards homes that are:

New constructions that is not yet inhabited

Financed by a qualifying mortgage loan

Owner-occupied upon purchase (not eligible for houses planned for renting or not as a primary home)

Purchased for an amount that doesn’t exceed $450,000

Purchased by first-time homebuyers

To apply for the loan, first-time homebuyers must qualify for a Utah housing mortgage with a Utah housing participating lender. Qualified first-time homebuyers can submit their application for the loan through the Utah Housing Corporation website by logging into their account on the PowerLender Portal.

Once logged in, borrowers need to click “Application” in the top left, then “New.” In the new window, select “Pre Eligibility / Lock Request” as the loan type and click “Open.” Users will then need to check the box that they are entering an FTHB Assistance Program, save the form, and then fill out the FTHB Assistance Request form in the left-hand menu.

A step-by-step PowerPoint of these instructions is provided by the Utah Housing Corporation. Those with questions can email grantprograms@uthc.org or by calling 801-902-2800.

Utahns can learn more about the program by visiting the Utah Housing Corporation website.