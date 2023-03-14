DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The application for big game hunting permits is opening next week, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The application period will open from March 23 at 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on April 27. Applications can be filed online or by calling a DWR regional office. The results of the drawing will be released on May 31, and applicants will be notified by email. They can also check drawing results online or by calling 1-800-221-0659.

Here are the animals available for big game hunting in Utah:

Bighorn sheep (desert and Rocky Mountain)

Bison

Elk

Moose

Mountain goat

Mule deer

Pronghorn

DWR officials say the application period for big game hunts usually opens in January, but they are now changing it to March so hunters can see the proposed permit numbers before applying.

“We don’t have the data from the winter big game captures, the previous fall hunt harvest rates, and other big game surveys until March,” said DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney. “After we receive that data, we put together the permit recommendations for the upcoming fall big game hunting seasons.”

Hunters can access the proposed permit numbers beginning in April on the Utah Hunt Planner. The final numbers will be approved by the Utah Wildlife Board during their public board meeting on May 4.

Those who have a hunting or combination license but are not planning to hunt in the upcoming season can still apply for a bonus point or preference point, which increases the chance their permit will be drawn the next time they apply.

Officials would also like to remind Utahns that permits for the general-season bull elk hunts will be available in July.

Individuals interested in applying can check out the 2023 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook for more information.