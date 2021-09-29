Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak during Salt Lake City summit

Tim Cook arrives at the premiere of the second season of “Ted Lasso” on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Apple’s CEO will be visiting the Silicon Slopes in October.

Tim Cook will speak at the Silicon Slopes Summit 2021, set for October 13-14 at Salt Palace Convention Center. Cook’s keynote address is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 and will be open for ticket holders to attend in person or virtually.

Additionally, Cook will headline a fundraising dinner with Qualtric’s founder and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith and Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds and his wife, recording artist Aja Volkman. The dinner, scheduled for the same day as Cook’s speech, will benefit Encircle, a non-profit providing mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth and their families, along with community programs.

This isn’t the first time the group has come together to benefit Encircle.

In February, Cook, the Smiths, and Reynolds announced they were donating $4 million to Utah-based Encircle.

