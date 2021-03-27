Apartment kitchen catches fire, SLC fire department rush to scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An accidental fire on the 5th floor of an apartment building invited the Salt Lake City Fire Department to pay a visit, Saturday.

On March 27, around 3:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 380 west and north Temple for reports of a fire.

According to crew members, the fire was quickly extinguished within 15 minutes by fire sprinklers. Based on the photos shared by the department it seems the flames were confined to the kitchen of the apartment.

“Crews performing salvage operations for water damage and no injuries,” writes the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “Thanks, South Salt Lake for assistance!”

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.