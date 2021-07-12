Apartment fire prompts evacuations in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – An apartment complex was evacuated in Provo after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

The fire sparked at an apartment complex located at 300 N. 400 W. in Provo around 4:37 p.m.

According to Capt. Sam Armstrong with the Provo Fire Department, all residents were evacuated from the complex.

Officials say the fire affected third-floor residents the most, as the flames caused heavy damage to four to eight units on the floor.

These photos show flames and smoke billowing from the front of one of the units.

Courtesy: Provo Fire and Rescue

Courtesy: Provo Fire and Rescue

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.