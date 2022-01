MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is critically injured after an apartment sparked in flames early Thursday morning, firefighters say.

According to authorities, at around 5:45 a.m. the fire occurred on 738 E. Three Fountains Circle which may have originated in the kitchen.

Fire officials say three dogs died in the fire.

This is a developing story, ABC4 has a crew en route and will update as more information becomes available.