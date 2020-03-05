Apa Sherpa Foundation Fundraiser

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Apa Sherpa Foundation is hosting their annual fundraising event on Saturday March 7th. The event will include dinner, raffle, silent auction and special guest speaker Garrett McNamara. McNamara is a big wave surfer who holds the record for largest wave surfed.

The film “Loved By All, The Story of Apa Sherpa” will be played, highlighting the legendary life of Apa who has climbed Mount Everest 21 times and holds the current world record.

You can buy tickets to the fundraiser at apasherpafoundation.org All proceeds will go to help provide better educational opportunities and nutrition for children in Nepal.